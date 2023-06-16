Macau hotel room prices could rise by 30% in summer holiday season

Visitor arrivals are expected to exceed 60,000 daily.

Macau.- Lou Chi Leong, director of the Macau Hoteliers & Innkeepers Association has said that hotel room rates in Macau could rise by up to 30 per cent during the upcoming summer tourist season. In an interview with Macao Daily, Lou said the number of daily visitor arrivals is likely to exceed the current 60,000, resulting in hotel occupancy rates reaching as high as 90 per cent.

Macau’s hotel industry has taken on more non-local workers, with an increase from 18,222 to 20,719 since the beginning of the year helping to relieve the labour shortage. As a result, hotel rooms are expected to operate at full capacity during the summer holiday period.

The scheduled opening of several new hotels in the coming months should also help alleviate supply constraints. However, if a rise in visitation leads to a limited supply of hotel rooms, Chi Leong warns that rates may escalate by up to 30 per cent, exceeding the price increases observed during previous holiday seasons.

According to a report published by the Macau Economic Association, the upcoming summer tourist season is anticipated to contribute to Macau’s economic recovery. The report suggests that the Macau Economic Prosperity Index is projected to rise between 5.5 and 5.8 points for May to August amid increased visitor arrivals and various concerts and events.