New Macau shopping and hotel resort to open in October

The upcoming shopping and hotel resort managed by Jones Lang LaSalle is preparing for a summer soft opening.

Macau.- A shopping and hotel resort in downtown Macau is preparing for a summer soft opening. Managed by Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), the five-storey 400,000-square-feet YOHO Resorts World Shopping Centre has leased 80 per cent of its retail space and will see a full opening on October 1.

Originally slated for an opening at the end of last year, the project faced delays due to the global impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Oliver Tong, general manager of JLL in Macau and Zhuhai, the completion has come at an opportune time.

Tong said: “It is unlikely that there will be another large shopping mall in such a prime location and with such a good mix of facilities on the Macau Peninsula in the near future, thus attracting a large number of tenants.”

The hotel component of the YOHO Group project, YOHO Treasure Island Resorts World Hotel, will also see a soft opening this summer after the completion of renovation work. The hotel has 600 five-star rooms, including suites with outdoor bathtubs and hotel apartment units described as suitable for long-term stays.