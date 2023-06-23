Macau hotel occupancy to exceed 80% during Dragon Boat Festival

The president of the Macau Tourism Industry Association has highlighted an increase in bookings and rates.

Macau.- The president of the Macau Tourism Industry Association, Andy Wu, has made optimistic projections for hotel occupancy rates during Macau’s ongoing Dragon Boat Festival. He said occupancy could exceed 80 per cent during the event from June 22 to 25,

In a statement to local media, Wu said hotel bookings and room rates are higher compared to typical weekends. Thursday (June 22) is a public holiday in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau, but China grants holidays for June 23 and 24 as well, fueling demand for short-haul travel.

Macau’s hotel rates are up. Four-star hotels are charging up to MOP2,000 (US$250) per night and integrated resorts’ hotels up to MOP3,000 (US$372) per room. The initial indicators for the Dragon Boat Festival are promising, as Macau welcomed 96,305 tourists on the first day, surpassing the forecast 70,000.

The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) reported that 2,213,807 visitors arrived in Macau In May. That’s an increase of 268.5 per cent when compared to last year and represented 65 per cent of tourist arrivals in May 2019, prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.