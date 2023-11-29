Macau hotel occupancy rate reaches 82.8% in October

The average occupancy rate of guest rooms in the first 10 months of 2023 reached 80.9 per cent.

Occupancy was up 41.1 percentage points year-on-year.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that the average hotel occupancy rate in Macau was 82.8 per cent in October, a rise of 41.1 percentage points year-on-year. There was an increase in hotels to 137, up by 19 units from last year. The number of available rooms was 46,000, up 24.8 per cent.

Both 5-star and 2-star hotels surpassed 80 per cent average occupancy to 85.6 per cent and 83.1 per cent, respectively. These figures were up 45.4 and 33.7 percentage points compared to last year.

The month saw a 151.8 per cent year-on-year increase in the number of guests to 1,247,000. There were 904,000 guests from mainland China, an increase of 131.2 per cent. Hong Kong and Taiwan guests rose by 787 per cent and 503.10 per cent, respectively. The average length of stay was 1.6 nights.

The cumulative average occupancy for the first 10 months of 2023 was up by 43 percentage points year-on-year at 80.9 per cent. The number of guests was up 159.9 per cent at 11,041,000. The average length of stay was down 0.1 nights at 1.7 nights.

Tourism authorities had anticipated a rise in October due to October Golden Week, when 932,365 people visited Macau, and the Macau Grand Prix, which attracted 145,000 spectators. Macau’s GGR for October was up 30.6 per cent month-on-month, rising from MOP14.94bn in September to MOP19.50bn (US$2.42bn). GGR was up 400.2 per cent when compared to last October.

The figure is the highest since January 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic began, when GGR was MOP22.13bn. Cumulatively, Macau’s GGR for the first ten months of 2023 was MOP148.44bn (US$18.44bn), up 315.6 per cent compared to the same period in 2022.