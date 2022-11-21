Macau Harbourview Hotel closed due to Covid-19 case

All staff and guests have been confined to the property for testing.

Macau.- The Harbourview Hotel at Macau Fisherman’s Wharf was temporarily closed on Saturday due to a case of Covid.19. All staff and guests were confined to the property for testing. Anyone who has spent more than 30 minutes in the vicinity of Fisherman’s Wharf, including at Babylon Casino, Legend Palace, and Sands Macau, will also be tested.

According to local media, the case was a 60-year-old woman from mainland China who had been staying as a guest at the Harbourview Hote with two members of her family. The woman visited Sands Macao, Venetian, Londoner and Parisian before her diagnosis but reportedly claims not to have entered any of the shops or casino areas of ​​the venues. It’s not clear if the Harbourview remains closed and if so when it will reopen.

According to Macau’s secretary for social affairs and culture, there will not be a new round of city-wide testing. At least for now, no new restrictions or other closures have been announced. More than 95,000 people classified as high-risk have tested negative in the last few days and had to undergo a five-day test.

The new Covid-19 case is a setback for Macau authorities who recently announced extended the validity of negative Covid-19 tests for those intending to travel between Macau and the neighbouring city of Zhuhai from 24 hours to 48 hours. Travellers departing for mainland China via sea or air no longer need to provide a negative Covid-19 test result but have been reminded to check the requirements at their intended destinations.