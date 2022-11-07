Macau extends Covid-19 test validity for people travelling from Zhuhai

Authorities have extended the validity of negative Covid-19 tests from 24 hours to 48 hours.

Macau.- Covid-19 nucleic acid tests for those intending to travel between Macau and the neighbouring city of Zhuhai, in mainland China, will now be valid for 48 hours instead of 24. For travellers entering Macau from other parts of China validity remains 7 days.

Macau carried out two rounds of mass Covid-19 testing last week and found no new cases of Covid-19. Two ‘imported’ cases had been identified on October 26 in people travelling regularly to Zhuhai. Eight associated cases were detected.

The ongoing Covid-19 outbreak in Guangdong province has delayed the resumption of package tours from mainland China to Macau. The delay was confirmed by Macau Tourist Guide Association president Angelina Wu Wai Fong, but she said she is confident package tours will resume this month.

Mainland China continues to be the only country to have a largely quarantine-free travel bubble with Macau.