Macau government collects US$3.33bn in gaming tax revenue in H1

Macau.- The Financial Services Bureau has reported that Macau collected MOP26.79bn (US$3.33bn) in taxes from casino operations in the first half of the year. The figure was up 107.1 per cent when compared to the same period last year.

This growth comes in tax payments comes on the back of gross gaming revenue (GGR) of MOP80.14bn, up 205.1 per cent year-on-year. In June alone, the government collected MOP6.02bn, reflecting a 5.6 per cent increase compared to the preceding month.

The rise in gaming tax revenue follows the implementation of Macau’s new 10-year gaming concessions on January 1 with an effective tax rate on casino GGR of 40 per cent.

The government forecasts gross gaming revenue of MOP130bn (US$16bn) for 2023, generating taxes of MOP50.85bn this year. H1 taxes reached 52.7 per cent of that figure.