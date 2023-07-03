Macau GGR reaches MOP15.21bn in June

Macau’s casino gross gambling revenue for was up 513.9 per cent from June 2022.

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) has reported that Macau’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) was down 2.3 per cent in month-on-month terms in June, from MOP15.57bn (US$1.93bn) to MOP15.21bn (US$1.88bn). The figure was up 513.9 per cent from June 2022.

It’s the first month that the city has seen a month-to-month decline in GGR since the removal of travel restrictions. However, JP Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Ltd analysts DS Kim and Mufan said the results were good and “broke with the seasonality” expected in June.

They added that mass GGR recovered to more than 90 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels and estimated that VIP recovery has gained momentum, reaching over 25 per cent of pre-Covid levels. This suggests that direct VIP volumes have more than doubled compared to the pre-Covid-19 period.

June this year included the four-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, which attracted an average of over 91,000 visitors per day. Second-quarter GGR amounted to MOP45.49nn, reflecting an increase of 31.3 per cent compared to the MOP34.64bn generated in the first quarter. The quarterly result represents 62 per cent of the MOP73.35bn achieved during the same period in 2019.

Macau’s casino GGR for the first half of 2023 was MOP80.14bn (US$9.93bn) – year-on-year growth of 205.1 per cent. Macau’s casino GGR for the entire year of 2022 stood at MOP42.20bn, down 51.4 per cent compared to the previous year.