Macau affirms gaming revenue target for 2024

Macau.- Secretary for economy and finance Lei Wai Nong has affirmed Macau’s gross gambling revenue target of MOP216bn (US$26.8bn) in 2024, insisting that the figure is achievable.

Lei highlighted a shift in market dynamics to a 75:25 ratio between the mass market and high rollers. He outlined plans for more promotion and increased investment by casino operators to target the international market.

Gross gaming revenue (GGR) for the first ten months of the year stands at MOP148.44bn (US$18.44bn), up 315.6 per cent compared to the same period in 2022.

Professor Davis Fong, the director of the Institute for the Study of Commercial Gaming, has predicted that gross gaming revenue (GGR) in Macau will reach US$27.4bn in 2024. During an interview, Fong emphasised that the forecast relies on the return of mainland tourists to pre-pandemic levels and sustained progress in expanding the international market.