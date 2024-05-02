Macau: April GGR up 26 per cent year-on-year

April GGR was MOP18.5bn (US$2.29bn).

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau has reported that Macau’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) for April was down 4.9 per cent month-on-month at MOP18.5bn (US$2.29bn). The figure was up 26 per cent when compared to April 2023 but down 21.4 per cent from the MOP23.6bn (US$2.91bn) reported in April 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Analysts at Macquarie Equity Research had forecast that Macau’s GGR would reach between MOP17.6bn (US$7.11bn) and MOP18.7bn. Cumulatively, Macau’s GGR for the first four months of 2024 was MOP75.87bn (US$9.36bn), up 53.7 per cent year-on-year.