Macau gaming tax revenue up 98.2% in first 4 months of the year

The government collected MOP29.86bn (US$3.71bn).

Macau.- The Financial Services Bureau has reported that Macau collected MOP29.86bn (US$3.71bn) in taxes from casino operations in the first four of the year. The figure was up 98.2 per cent when compared to the same period last year. In April, the Macau government collected MOP7.93bn, up 11.2 per cent when compared to March.

Cumulatively, Macau’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) for the first four months of 2024 was MOP75.87bn (US$9.36bn), up 53.7 per cent year-on-year. Macau’s GGR for April was down 4.9 per cent month-on-month at MOP18.5bn (US$2.29bn) but up 26 per cent when compared to April 2023.

In the four months to April 30, gaming taxes accounted for 83.5 per cent of all tax revenue, which reached MOP35.77bn. According to the budget plan for 2024, the government aims for MOP83.61bn in gaming tax this year. The first four months’ take represents 35.7 per cent of that. Last year, the Macau government collected MOP65.26bn, surpassing budget expectations by 28.3 per cent.