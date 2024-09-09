Macau gaming sector operating expenses rise 236.7% in 2023

Operating expenses reached MOP31.07bn (US$3.95bn).

Macau.- The Macau Statistics and Census Service has reported the city’s gaming sector operating expenses reached MOP31.07bn (US$3.95bn) in 2023. That’s a rise of 236.7 per cent year-on-year but is logical considering the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions early last year.

The costs associated with complimentary services provided to customers, such as hotel stays, food, and beverages, rose by 365.1 per cent to MOP19.51bn. Total expenditure was up 98.6 per cent year-on-year, to MOP80.07bn. The largest growth was in the purchase of goods, commissions, and customer rebates, up 386.4 per cent to MOP18.12bn.

Employee compensation was nearly MOP20.17bn, up 7.2 per cent. The number of full-time employees was down 0.8 per cent to 51,771 by the end of December.

The gaming sector’s operating expenses accounted for 39.6 per cent of total spending, a 16.2 percentage point increase from the previous year. The purchase of goods, commissions, and customer rebates represented 22.6 per cent of spending. Non-operating expenses were MOP10.07bn, up 20.4 per cent compared to the previous year, mainly due to a 21.4 per cent increase in interest payments.

Total receipts from the gaming sector, including non-casino firms such as those involved in lottery and sports betting, amounted to MOP188.52bn, up 308.1 per cent year-on-year due to the rebound in the number of visitor arrivals. Receipts from gaming services increased by 45.1 per cent to MOP60.32bn, with revenues from games of chance up 335.9 per cent to MOP183.60bn. The sector’s gross value added rose by 345.8 per cent to MOP135.37bn.

