Macau full-year visitor numbers expected to reach 28 million

The number would be 71 per cent of the figure in 2019.

Macau.- Lei Wai Nong, Macau’s secretary for economy and finance, announced on Sunday (December 10) that the city had received over 25 million tourists in the 11 months to the end of November. He expressed confidence that the tally will reach 28 million by the end of the year. That would be five times the figure of 2022 but still only 71 per cent of 2019’s 39.6 million arrivals.

Speaking at the annual Walk for a Million charity event, Lei said visitor spending had increased compared to 2019. Spending by visitors in the Macau SAR, excluding gaming expenses, has increased by 28.9 per cent in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

See also: Macau visitor arrivals up 375.1 per cent year-on-year in October

Lei Wai Nong said international tourist numbers had increased from 10 per cent of the 2019 level in January to over 70 per cent after August. In the first ten months of 2023, Macau received 22.68 million visitors, with 68 per cent originating from mainland China. Out of these, 1.02 million were international tourists from outside the Greater China region.

Lei Wai Nong said the government will launch various promotions in 2024 to attract more tourists.

Macau GGR on track to reach US$22.6bn for 2023, analysts say

Analysts at Citigroup have forecast that Macau will achieve a gross gaming revenue (GGR) of MOP182bn (US$22.6bn) for the full year 2023, reaching 62 per cent of 2019 levels. Analyst George Choi’s latest investment memo outlined expectations of GGR of MOP17.5bn (US$2.2bn) for December. The forecast is based on seasonal patterns and a lineup of concerts throughout the month.

Choi predicts that December’s daily run rate will be MOP565m. The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau has reported that Macau’s GGR for November was MOP16.04bn (US$1.99bn). That’s a drop of 17.7 per cent month-on-month but up 435 per cent compared to last November.