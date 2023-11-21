Macau visitor arrivals up 375.1 per cent year-on-year in October

Macau received 2.7 million visitors during the month.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that Macau received 2,757,308 visitors in October. The figure represents an increase of 19.8 per cent when compared to the previous month and a rise of 375.1 per cent on year-on-year terms.

the number of Same-day visitors rose 444.1 per cent year-on-year, reaching 1,451,703. Overnight visitors rose by 316.4 per cent to 1,305,605.

In the first ten months of 2023, Macau has seen a 358.8 per cent year-on-year growth in visitor arrivals to 22,685,476. Overnight visitors were 11.54 million and same-day visitors 11.14 million, up 460.8 per cent and 286.1 per cent respectively. There was a slight dip in the average length of stay, decreasing by 0.1 day year-on-year to 1.3 days.

