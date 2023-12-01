Macau GGR down 17.7% in November

Macau’s GGR for the first eleven months of 2023 was MOP164.5bn.

GGR was MOP16.04bn (US$1.99bn).

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau has reported that Macau’s GGR for November was MOP16.04bn (US$1.99bn). That’s a drop of 17.7 per cent month-on-month but up 435 per cent when compared to last November.

October’s GGR had been the highest since January 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic began. October Golden Week, which ran from September 29 to October 6, contributed to the rise. The Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has reported that 932,365 people visited Macau during the national holiday.

Cumulatively, Macau’s GGR for the first eleven months of 2023 was MOP164.5bn (US$20.4bn), up 325 per cent compared to the same period in 2022.

In November, Ho Iat Seng, Macau’s chief executive, said that Macau won’t reach its target of MOP180bn (US$22.45bn) in gross gaming revenue (GGR) for this year. As for 2024, Professor Davis Fong, the director of the Institute for the Study of Commercial Gaming, has predicted that GGR in Macau will reach US$27.4bn.