Macau expects 90% hotel occupancy for Labour Day holiday

Macau.- Macau is expecting high hotel occupancy for the upcoming Labour Day holiday. The head of the city’s tourism bureau has revealed that occupancy averaged 75 per cent throughout March, but projections indicate 90 per cent for the holiday weekend.

Authorities have been working to attract visitors from Hong Kong and overseas to Macau. But the city is facing a shortage of manpower, with many five-star hotels operating well below their capacity. Reports suggest that some operators are only providing half of their rooms.

Billy Song, president of the Macau Responsible Gaming Association told Bloomberg there had been more than 44,000 departures of non-local employees from Macau since early 2020, leaving a hole in the labour force.

Despite the challenges, the tourism industry is seeing some positive signs. During the Ching Ming festival, over 74,000 tourists visited Macau, with 34,000 coming from Hong Kong. Over 93,000 visitors were estimated to have entered the city on the Saturday of the Easter weekend.

