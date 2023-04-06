Melco opens three foreigner-only gaming zones at Macau casinos

There are two foreigner-only gaming zones at City of Dreams and one at Studio City.

Macau.- Lawrence Ho Yau Lung, chairman of Melco Resorts and Entertainment, has confirmed that the company has opened three foreigner-only gaming zones at its Macau properties. Speaking to the media at the first stage opening of Studio City Phase II, he said there are two foreigner-only gaming zones at City of Dreams and one at Studio City.

Macau casino operators were encouraged to build gaming zones exclusive to foreign gamblers to gain an exemption on a 5 per cent levy on gross gaming revenue. The move aims to draw more visitors from beyond China.

Melco anticipates more visitors from May, following Macau’s opening up in January and the resumption of tour groups in February. It has opened a new indoor water park as part of the first stage of the second phase of the Studio City complex. The second stage is due to open in the third quarter of 2023 with a hotel tower under the W Hotels brand.

However, the situation at Studio City is reportedly not as promising as the company may have hoped. According to Asia Gaming Brief (AGB), many gaming tables remain closed, with sporadic concentrations of players in certain areas of the casino. The EGM area of the floor is also largely closed, with very few people seen gambling there.