Macau evaluates reopening borders to tourists from certain countries

Mainland China is the only country to have a largely quarantine-free travel bubble with Macau.

Authorities in Macau are analysing the possibility of allowing non-residents from certain countries to enter the city.

Macau.- The government of Macau is evaluating a plan to allow selected non-residents to enter the city. Elsie Ao Ieong, Macau’s secretary for social affairs and culture, has told local media reports that authorities are considering countries that have a close connection with Macau.

Ao Ieong said selected countries may be those where Macau residents have family members, are studying abroad, where a large number of Macau professionals are required. She said Macau hoped to open soon to arrivals from Portugal, in particular.

Macau has recently reduced its mandatory quarantine requirement from 21 days to 14 days for Macau ID holders from Hong Kong, Taiwan and mainland China. However, foreigners from these countries still need to apply to enter Macau and can only do so under certain special circumstances.

Macau occupancy rate could reach 60% during Labour Day break

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes has said she expects Macau to see an average occupancy rate of “60 per cent or higher” during the Labour Day break. She expects the city would receive a daily tally of more than 25,000 visitor arrivals.

China’s State Council has designated April 30 to May 4 as this year’s Labour Day break, a period which usually sees strong market demand in Macau. Last year 165,500 tourists came to Macau during the holiday period. The first day was the peak, with 44,000 arrivals.