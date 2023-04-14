Macau Easter hotel occupancy rate hits 86%

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has reported that Macau’s hotel occupancy rate rose 52 points from 2022.

Macau.- The hotel occupancy rate in Macau during the Easter period was 86 per cent, an increase of 52 percentage points from 2022, when Covid-19 travel restrictions were in place. According to the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the peak hotel occupancy was on April 8 at 89 per cent.

The weekend took place from April 7 to April 10. Although Easter is not a holiday in mainland China, Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Monday are public holidays in Macau and neighbouring Hong Kong.

Authorities had previously reported that 481,765 visitors arrived in Macau during the six-day period from April 5 to April 10, which included the Chinese festival of Ching Ming. According to data from the city’s Public Security Police, the daily average for the six-day period was just over 80,000 visitors.

Police data show that the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge boundary checkpoint served just under 40 per cent of all visitor arrivals during the six-day period, while the border gate serving neighbouring Zhuhai in mainland China’s Guangdong province, handled 136,076 visitor arrivals, just over 28 per cent of the total.

