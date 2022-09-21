Macau: doubts about benefit from Hong Kong’s easing of Covid-19 measures

Andy Wu Keng Kuong, president of the Macau Travel Industry Council, said the measure would have little impact on Macau’s tourism sector.

Macau.- Andy Wu Keng Kuong, president of the Macau Travel Industry Council, doesn’t think the possible relaxation of Covid-19 measures in Hong Kong will offer much benefit to tourism and gaming in Macau. Wu Keng Kuong told Macao Daily News if Macau maintains its quarantine on inbound travellers, Hong Kong’s move would make little difference.

Macau currently implements a “seven plus three” policy: seven days of hotel quarantine, and then three days of health “self-management”, during which the person’s Macau digital health code is ‘yellow’ and they cannot enter a variety of places, including casinos.

Wu Keng Kuong stressed that even if Hong Kong adopts a “zero plus seven” policy on entry, it won’t be very beneficial for Macau. He suggested Macau should reduce quarantine days to five or fewer in order to attract more tourists.

Macau has reopened its borders to 41 countries, but mainland China remains the main source of tourism for Macau as it is the only place that has a largely quarantine-free travel arrangement with the city.