Hong Kong may ease Covid-19 countermeasures for incoming travellers

Travellers arriving in Hong Kong may not need to take quarantine at hotels or undergo pre-flight Covid PCR tests from next week.

Hong Kong.- There could be a relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions in Hong Kong starting next week, according to local media. Reports suggest it would no longer be necessary to undergo quarantine in hotels nor would travellers be asked for PCR tests before boarding a plane.

According to Sing Tao Daily, new arrivals may have to undergo rapid antigen testing instead of producing a negative PCR lab result, which would remove a hurdle for travellers. While most countries have lifted restrictions and opened borders, Hong Kong and mainland China retain some of the world’s strictest Covid-19 measures in the world. Any relaxation could benefit Macau as Hong Kong has historically accounted for 15 per cent to 20 per cent of the city’s gaming revenue.

However, the impact of the proposed changes may be limited. It’s been suggested that travellers will still have to undergo laboratory and rapid tests after they arrive. And for their first week in Hong Kong, they would not be allowed to visit restaurants, bars or other indoor entertainment facilities. There is a suggestion that the government may reconsider these restrictions, however.

Authorities are certain to retain at least some Covid-19 measures as the city is still dealing with thousands of new cases each day. Almost all people wear masks, health codes are checked when dining out, and students are required to take rapid antigen tests every day at school.