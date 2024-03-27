Macau continues to recommend electronic tables to track foreign players’ bets

All Macau casinos will have RFID tables by year-end.

Secretary for economy and finance Lei Wai Nong says the tables will help ensure more precise calculation.

Macau.- Secretary for economy and finance Lei Wai Nong has again stressed that the use of electronic gaming tables and chips could help track foreign players’ bets more accurately. He made the comments at a Legislative Assembly session on Monday (March 25).

A regulation introduced in December 2022 grants casino operators a 5 per cent levy exemption via gaming zones exclusive to foreign players. Morgan Stanley has also stressed that casinos’ plans to install RFID (radio frequency identification) tables will help accurately identify foreign gamblers.

Lei also stressed that the government would ensure casino operators fulfil commitments to develop non-gaming projects.