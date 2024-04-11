Macau considers tour group visits based on Hengqin

A new visa policy would allow tour groups to stay on the neighbouring island.

Macau.- Authorities in Macau are considering a new visa policy that would allow tour groups visiting the city to spend their nights on the neighbouring island of Hengqin. Huang Zhongjian, an official responsible for economic development in Hengqin, told local media that the matter is high on the agenda and that coordination work is in progress.

He said the specifics of the policy would depend on demand in the hotel sector, the willingness of tourists and customs arrangements.

Earlier this week, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) announced a series of overseas roadshows in Seoul, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur between late April and June. The roadshows are part of a strategy to boost international tourism arrivals. The MGTO has said that the city aims to attract around 2 million visitors from outside of China this year.