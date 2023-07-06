Macau casinos to host art exhibitions until October

Macau’s six casino operators will host art exhibitions as part of a government initiative to promote cultural tourism and economic diversification.

Macau.- Macau’s casino operators are again taking part in the government’s Art Macao initiative which aims to promote art and culture. The initiative, first launched in 2019, is set to feature a series of art-related and cultural events from this month until October. Each of the six casino operators will host art exhibitions at their respective properties.

As announced by Macau’s Cultural Affairs Bureau during a recent press event, The grand Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2023 will include 30 art exhibitions, showcasing the works of over 200 artists across various locations throughout the city.

The main objective is to showcase the city’s various attractions beyond the gaming industry.

Galaxy Entertainment Group will host the BE@RBRICK MACAU, billed as the world’s first immersive BE@RBRICK art exhibition, from July 29 to September 22 at the Galaxy Macau complex. It will show work inspired by the BE@RBRICK collectable toy.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will show the Macau debut of Mr Doodle, who will host an improvisation session in September. MGM China will showcase work by Hsiao Chin exploring the relationship between humanity and the universe through a multi-layered multimedia experience.

Sands China Limited has Meet the Magic – In Celebration of D100 by Jason Naylor & Philip Colbert, presenting large-scale Mickey Mouse artworks created by Jason Naylor and Philip Colbert. SJM Resorts will take the Chateau des Versailles to its Grand Lisboa Palace Resort using mapping and visual technology.

Wynn Macau Limited will stage immersive experiences in The Contour of Light: A Re-encounter with Leonardo da Vinci.

Under new gaming concessions, the six Macau casino operators have collectively pledged to invest a minimum of MOP108.7bn (US$13.48bn) in non-gaming initiatives and explore overseas markets. They will be required to increase their non-gaming investment by around 20 per cent of their initial pledge if Macau’s annual gross gaming revenue reaches MOP180bn (US$22.45bn) by 2027.