Macau casinos add two new baccarat bet options ahead of Golden Week

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) has approved the introduction of two new baccarat side bet options, Lucky 7 and Super Lucky 7, which are to debut on gaming tables today (September 30). According to Macau News Agency, the betting options are designed to attract players ahead of the Golden Week holiday period which will take place from October 1 to 7.

The Super Lucky 7 bet offers a maximum payout of 100 to 1 when a player’s three-card hand totals seven points and beats a banker’s six-point hand. In April, the DICJ authorised Lucky Six before the May Day Golden Week.

Citigroup forecasts 5% growth for Macau GGR in October

Citigroup has projected that Macau’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) for October will reach MOP20.5bn (US$2.56bn), a 5 per cent year-on-year increase. Analyst George Choi said the growth would be driven by strong advanced hotel bookings and robust demand from affluent players.

The report highlights optimistic expectations for the National Day Golden Week, with GGR anticipated to average around MOP900m (US$112m) per day during the holiday period, aligning closely with the run rates observed during this year’s Chinese New Year and Labor Day holidays.

