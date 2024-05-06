Macau receives 604,395 visitors during Labour Day holiday

154,006 people arrived in Macau on Friday.

Macau.- The Public Security Police has reported that 604,395 visitors arrived in Macau during the Labour Day golden week from May 1 to 5. The number of border crossings through the city’s various checkpoints reached 2,989,446. Average daily visitation was 120,879, below the target of 130,000.

The peak was on Friday (May 3) with 154,006 visitors. On Sunday, the last day of the holiday period, a 71,634 visitors arrived.

The five-day figure represented 84 per cent of what was recorded during the 2019 Labour Day Golden Week. Last year, the city received 491,968 visitors during the holiday period, a daily average of 98,400.

Morgan Stanley Asia predicted that this year’s Labour Day holiday season will generate daily gross gaming revenue (GGR) of between MOP800m (US$99.1m) and MOP850m. This would be 73 to 77 per cent of the 2019 level and 5 to 10 per cent below this year’s Chinese New Year between February 10 and 17.