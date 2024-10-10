Macau casino directors named on Fortune’s Most Powerful Women in Asia list

Pansy Ho ranks 13th and Linda Chen 70th.

Macau.- Fortune has released its Most Powerful Women in Asia list for 2024, and it features two women with gaming interests in the city of Macau. Pansy Ho, chairperson and executive director of MGM China, is 13th, while Linda Chen, president and vice chairman of Wynn Macau, is 70th. Ho also appears on Fortune’s global list, ranking 80th.

Fortune’s list is intended to acknowledge women who are transforming leadership through creativity. Grace Wang , Helen Wong and Makiko Ono lead the ranking.

Pansy Ho, the daughter of the late gaming tycoon Stanley Ho, leads MGM China and holds several positions in international tourism organisations. Linda Chen manages Wynn Resorts’ operations in Asia.

Earlier this year, Pansy Ho was named in Forbes Hong Kong’s 50 richest list. She maintained her 22nd place spot, with a net worth of US$3.9bn. She ranked 779th globally.

Sam Hou Fai meets with Macau casinos bosses

Sam Hou Fai, the only candidate for the position of chief executive (CE) in Macau, met on Thursday (September 12) with leaders of the city’s six casino concessionaires. Discussions revolved around the status of the industry and strategies to transform Macau into a global tourism and leisure hub.

During the meeting, Hou Fai praised the contributions made to Macau’s socio-economic development and encouraged operators to ensure the industry continues to develop in “a healthy, orderly and sustainable development in accordance with the law.”

Hou Fai also urged casino operators to continue promoting an “adequate diversification” of the city’s economy. The former judge has previously said diversification was essential for the city’s development and that despite driving rapid development since 1999, gaming has led to imbalances in the economy and workforce.

The meeting was attended by 12 representatives from the casino concessionaires, including Pansy Ho, chairperson of MGM China; Kenneth Feng, president of MGM Grand Paradise; and Lawrence Ho of Melco Resorts. Also in attendance were Wilfred Wong Ying Wai, vice chairman of Sands China; Grant Chum Kwan Lock, CEO of Sands China; Lawrence Ho Yau Lung, chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment; Francis Lui Yiu Tung, vice president of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Linda Chen Chih Ling, president of Wynn Macau; and Daisy Ho Chiu Fung, chairperson and executive director of SJM Holdings.