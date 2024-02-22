Macau casino investors named in Forbes Hong Kong’s 50 richest list

Three people with gaming interests in Macau feature in this year’s Hong Kong’s 50 Richest list.

Hong Kong.- Forbes has released its Hong Kong’s 50 Richest list for 2024 and it features three people with gaming interests. Lui Che Woo, chairman of Galaxy Entertainment Group, remained ranked 7th in this year’s list and 153rd globally. His fortune stands at US$12.4bn.

Pansy Ho Chiu King, co-chairperson of MGM China Holdings, has maintained her 22nd place spot, with a net worth of US$3.9bn. She ranks 779th globally. Angela Leong On Kei, co-chairperson of SJM Holdings, ranks 33rd. Her net worth was estimated at US$2.4bn, compared to US$2.7bn a year ago.

See also: Macau IRs maintain lead in Forbes’ 2024 Star Awards