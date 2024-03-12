Pansy Ho Chiu King proposes multi-city tourism packages

The co-chairperson of MGM China Holdings has suggested Macau and Hong Kong organise multi-stop trips

Macau.- Pansy Ho Chiu King, co-chairperson of MGM China Holdings, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and group executive chairperson and general manager of Shun Tak Holdings, has proposed multi-stop trips combining Macau with Hong Kong.

She told Global Times that Hong Kong and Macau could consider organising a joint multi-stop combination with “Chinese culture-themed” travel products from Chinese mainland cities. The trips could last six to ten days.

Yesterday (March 13), Cheng Wai Tong, a deputy director of Macau’s Government Tourism Office (MGTO), stated that the city aims to attract around 2 million foreign visitors this year (from outside of China). According to public broadcaster TDM, he said overseas arrivals are expected to reach 60-70 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels.

In 2023, Macau received 1.46 million international visitors, 47.6 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels. Total numbers including China reached 28.23 million, 71 per cent of the 2019 levels.