Sam Hou Fai to run unopposed for role of Macau CE

Macau.- Sam Hou Fai is to be the only candidate for the position of chief executive (CE) in Macau. The former judge, who recently stepped down as president of Macau’s Court of Final Appeal, received 383 nominations from members of the Chief Executive Election Committee – 95.8 per cent of the total nominations available.

This makes it impossible for anyone else to gather enough support to become a candidate. Under the Chief Executive Election Law, those seeking to be chief executive candidates must secure a minimum of 66 nominations from the members of the Chief Executive Election Committee.

The Chief Executive Election Committee will evaluate Sam’s eligibility. The election will be held on October 13, with the next CE to take office on December 19.

Macau CE candidate pledges to continue economic diversification

Announcing his intention to run for the role of chief executive in August, Sam Hou Fai emphasised the need for “moderate economic diversification.” He said diversification was essential for the city’s development and said that while gaming has driven rapid development since 1999, it has led to imbalances in the economy and workforce.

Gaming revenue peaked at 63 per cent of Macau’s economic output between 2011 and 2013. By 2019, the share had declined to 51 per cent, with gross gaming revenue (GGR) at MOP292bn. In 2023, the gaming industry made up 36.2 per cent of Macau’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Last November, the government said it expected the non-gaming sector to contribute approximately 60 per cent of GDP by 2028.

