Lottery sales in China up 1.1% in October

According to the Ministry of Finance, China’s lottery ticket sales reached CNY29.72bn (US$4.21bn) in October.

China.- The Ministry of Finance has reported that Chinese lottery ticket sales reached CNY29.72bn (US$4.21bn) in October. The figure was up 1.1 per cent when compared to last year but down from CNY33.33bn (US$4.64bn) in September.

Lottery ticket sales supporting the welfare system dipped 12.7 per cent from a year ago to CNY10.99bn. Lottery tickets for sports rose by 11.4 per cent year-on-year to CNY18.73bn. Total sales stand at CNY310.96bn for the first 10 months of 2022, an increase of 1 per cent over last year.

Macau budgets US$80.7m to expand sources of tourism in 2023

Macau’s secretary for economy and finance, Li Weinong, has revealed that the Macau government has allocated MOP650m (US$80.7m) to “expand tourism resources” in 2023. The money will be used to fund incentives such as discounts on air tickets and hotel accommodation.

The aim is to revive the local economy and attract more tourists. The Macau government has been implementing consumption incentives in the form of subsidies to encourage mainland Chinese tourists to visit Macau. With the support of Chinese online brands, the initiative has included discounts on air tickets and hotel stays.