Lottery sales in China up 6.7% in September

Chinese Lottery sales for the first nine months stand at CNY281.24bn.
10/31/22

The Ministry of Finance has reported that lottery ticket sales reached CNY33.33bn (US$4.64bn).

China.- The Ministry of Finance has reported that Chinese lottery ticket sales reached CNY33.33bn (US$4.64bn) in September. The figure was up 6.7 per cent when compared to last year. Welfare Lottery sales were CNY12.32bn, up 4 per cent year-on-year. Sports lottery sales grew by 8.3 per cent to CNY21.01bn.

Chinese Lottery sales were CNY281.24bn in the first nine months of 2022, an increase of 1 per cent over the same period last year.

No end in sight for China’s zero-Covid policy

Liang Wannian, a senior official of the National Health Commission’s Covid-19 response team, suggested in an interview with the state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) that China’s zero Covid-19 policy could continue beyond the first quarter of next year.

In the interview, Liang admitted that authorities could not commit to a definite timetable for any policy changes. He added that moving forward with any easing of restrictions would require an increase in the vaccination rate, especially among the elderly.

