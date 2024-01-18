L&GNSW fines SportChamps for repeat gambling ads violations

SportChamps has been fined AU$17,500.

Australia.- The New South Wales regulator, Liquor & Gaming NSW (L&GNSW), has reported that SportChamps, an online betting entity, has been fined AU$17,500 for inducing gambling activities.

The company had seven previous convictions for similar offences. It pleaded guilty in the Downing Centre Local Court for two offences under the Betting and Racing Act, following a comprehensive investigation by L&GNSW.

The charges stemmed from an inquiry into SportChamps’ promotional activities on its website and Facebook pages, where statements such as “Punt for free. Learn the game!” and “Receive a free bet each day” were identified. Publishing or offering inducements to open betting accounts is considered an offence in New South Wales.

Jane Lin, the executive director Regulatory Operations at Liquor & Gaming NSW, stated: “SportChamps has five previous convictions for gambling advertising offences from 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021.

“It’s extremely concerning that this operator has amassed multiple convictions for breaching laws which are in place to protect people from gambling harm.”

The latest violations saw SportChamps attempting to expand its customer base and market share by flouting state gambling laws.

Upon creating an account, users were granted access to the SportChamps Tournament Betting Lobby webpage, featuring both free and paid gaming tournaments.

According to L&GNSW, “a deposit icon took users to a page where they were asked to insert credit card details and the deposit amount, or they could make direct EFT deposits to SportChamps.”

Lin further pointed out: “Wagering operators can legally advertise their products in a variety of ways, but they can’t advertise or promote inducements such as offers of increased odds or bonus bets to entice people to open a betting account.

“Offences like these have the potential to undermine the entire regulatory framework, which is why we take a zero-tolerance approach to this type of advertising.

“NSW bans the advertisement of any offer of an inducement to participate in a gambling activity, including an inducement to bet more frequently.”

The regulator maintains a zero-tolerance stance to safeguard the integrity of the regulatory framework. In New South Wales, any corporation can face a maximum penalty of AU$110,000 for publishing prohibited gambling ads, with people subject to an AU$11,000 fine.

