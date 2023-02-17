Levo Chan trial closing arguments set for March 8

Five out of six local gaming operators are seeking compensation.

Macau.- A Macau court has scheduled the closing arguments for the trial involving Levo Chan Weng Lin, the former chief of the now-defunct junket operator Tak Chun Group. They will be heard on March 8.

The court today (February 17) concluded the testimonies of all witnesses in the case, which included two officials from Macau’s gaming regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ).

Levo Chan Weng Lin was arrested in January 2022 together with another man for alleged illegal gambling activities, running a crime syndicate and money laundering. Chan has denied that he or Tak Chun Group were involved in multiplier betting activities at Macau casinos.

In January, judiciary police (PJ) officer Mak Chon Kit testified about an electronic file that allegedly contains details of under-the-table betting at a Tak Chun VIP room between 2014 and 2018. He said the file contained details of more than 658,000 bets processed by Tak Chun in Macau between 2014 and January 2018, including the number of bets, the location and the names of the players.

Macau police believe the syndicate conducted 3,908 such bets in 39 VIP rooms and gaming venues, making HK$34.91bn (US$4.46bn) in turnover and HK$1.5bn (US$180m) in illicit gains. The Macau government is seeking HK$575.2m for losses of gaming revenue tax. Meanwhile, all the local gaming operators, except Melco Resorts and Entertainment, have filed compensation claims of at least HK$134.7m.