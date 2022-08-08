Levo Chan charged by Macau prosecutors

The former CEO of Macau Legend and chairman of Tak Chun Group faces a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.

Macau.- Levo Chan Weng Lin has been formally charged by Macau’s Public Prosecution Office following his arrest in January. The former CEO and a controlling shareholder of Macau Legend Development Limited and chairman of Tak Chun Group, the second-largest junket operator in Macau, was arrested for allegedly engaging in illegal gambling activities, running a crime syndicate and money laundering.

Chan has been charged with other eight people. However, he is the only one of the nine to have been detained in prison. According to local media, Chan could face a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.

In May, Alvin Chau Cheok Wa, former CEO of Suncity Group Holdings, was also indicted for allegedly founding and leading a criminal group and money laundering. Chau Cheok Wa could face a prison sentence of between eight and 15 years for the crimes of which he is accused.

Most casino operators in Macau ceased all transactions with junket operators after the two high-profile arrests. The arrests also led authorities to contemplate changes to the legal framework concerning junket operations.

Macau’s new gaming law allows junket operators to each provide services to only one casino operator. The bill also prohibits junkets from turning to third parties to conduct their business, except in “situations deemed necessary by their partners, members of the management body or employees.”

Other changes include requiring the names of junkets, financial officers and partners to be published on the Gaming Authority’s website and requiring operators to have at least one Macau permanent resident as a company shareholder.