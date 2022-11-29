Lady Luck Games Group secures B2B UKGC licence

By securing this licence the company is now able to distribute both Lady Luck Games and ReelNRG content.

Press release.- ReelNRG Limited, part of the LL Lucky Games AB Group of companies has obtained its B2B United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC) licence.

By securing this licence the company is now able to distribute both Lady Luck Games and ReelNRG content to a host of leading operators via its own platform.

Players will be able to enjoy Lady Luck Games’ top-performing titles The Treasures of Tizoc, Beetle Bailey and Astro Anna, as well as its latest release SpinJoy Society Megaways. Top ReelNRG titles such as Dark Spells, Genie`s Gold and Mr Mostacho will also be available to play.

The UKGC processes every application with the highest attention to detail and is recognised globally as one of the highest bars of entry for a gaming company. Receiving a UKGC licence will allow Lady Luck Games to continue its impressive growth and build upon new and existing partnerships with leading operators.

Mads Jørgensen, co-founder and chief executive officer of LL Lucky Games AB said: “Securing a UKGC gaming licence is a significant moment for our company. We are now able to provide our premium gaming content to our partners in the world’s preeminent and established market, the United Kingdom. This is a moment we’ve all been waiting for, and to see this finally happening is a massive achievement and will open many new doors for Lady Luck Games.”

See also: Lady Luck Games signs distribution agreement with RAW Arena