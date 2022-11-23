Lady Luck Games signs distribution agreement with RAW Arena

With this agreement Lady Luck Games will offer its game portfolio in several global markets.

Raw Arena currently operates in 14 regulated markets.

Press release.- Swedish game provider Lady Luck Games has today signed a distribution agreement with leading platform provider RAW Arena.

Raw Arena currently operates in 14 regulated markets including Italy, Sweden, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Germany and the Netherlands, and cooperates with Tier 1 operators including VideoSlots, PokerStars, Kindred, Betsson, MrGreen and ComeOn.

With this agreement, Lady Luck Games will offer its game portfolio in several global markets. Players will have a chance to enjoy a host of top-performing titles including The Treasures of Tizoc, Mr Alchemister, Valholl: Wild Hammers, Beetle Bailey, and Astro Anna.

Mads Jørgensen, co-founder and chief executive officer of LL Lucky Games AB said: “This agreement is significant for Lady Luck Games, as it’s an important first step for our STORM RGS platform that will allow us to integrate our gaming content faster on the global market. We’re very excited to see what the future will bring as a result of this landmark partnership.

“Access to top-tier operators via the Raw Arena aggregation platform is very exciting. The migration of our tech platform the STORM RGS is live and ready, and I see a substantial opportunity for increased revenue from this partnership.”

Steven Matsell, chief commercial officer, of RAW Arena said: “We are thrilled to partner with Lady Luck Games. Integrating with the StormRGS from Lady Luck Games gives our partners access to their fantastic graphics, innovative mechanics, and exciting features that really stand out.“

