Julie Amey to step down as SkyCity chief financial officer

Amey will step down from the role on September 25.

New Zealand.- SkyCity Entertainment Group has announced the resignation of Julie Amey as chief financial officer of the company. She will step down on September 25. She joined SkyCity in May 2021.

SkyCity’s interim chief executive officer, Callum Mallet, said “Julie has been responsible for the financial management of the SkyCity Entertainment Group and overseen the business’ capital markets and internal assurance functions through a very complex and demanding period.

“She has worked tirelessly and been a valued member of the Senior Leadership Team since she joined SkyCity in May 2021.”

SkyCity board chair Julian Cook added: “On behalf of the Senior Leadership Team and the Board, I wish Julie the very best for her future endeavours.”

A week ago, the company announced the appointment of Andrew McPherson as chief information officer.

SkyCity posted revenue of NZ$445.2m (US$276m) for the first half of the fiscal year, down 3.7 per cent when compared to the previous year. Net profit after tax (NPAT) was down 8.5 per cent at NZ$66.5m (US$41.23m), while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were down 5 per cent at NZ$101m (US$62.62m).