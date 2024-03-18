SkyCity appoints Andrew McPherson as chief information officer

McPherson’s appointment is effective from March 18, pending regulatory approvals.

Australia.- SkyCity Entertainment Group has announced the appointment of Andrew McPherson to the role of chief information officer, effective March 18. He has been interim chief information officer since November 2023. McPherson has served as chief technology officer at Stuff Limited and head of national design at Spark.

SkyCity posted revenue of NZ$445.2m (US$276m) for the first half of the fiscal year, down 3.7 per cent when compared to the previous year. Net profit after tax (NPAT) was down 8.5 per cent at NZ$66.5m (US$41.23m), while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were down 5 per cent at NZ$101m (US$62.62m).