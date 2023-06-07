Jeju Dream Tower net casino sales up 14.7% in May

Jeju Dream Tower casino sales reached KRW11.42bn (US$8.8m) in May.

South Korea.- Lotte Tour Development, the operator of the Jeju Dream Tower resort and foreigner-only casino on Jeju Island, has reported May casino sales of KRW11.42bn (US$8.8m). The figure was up 14.7 per cent when compared to the previous month and up 181.5 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Table-game sales were up 17.7 per cent from the previous month and 194.2 per cent from a year ago to nearly KRW10.69bn (US$8.23m). Machine-game sales stood at KRW733m (US$564k), down 16 per cent in month-on-month terms but up 72.4-per cent year-on-year.

Hotel sales reached KRW7.68bn (US$5.92bn), an increase of 11.1 per cent from the previous month, but a decrease of 29.9 per cent from a year ago.

In the first five months of the year, casino sales amounted to KRW37.73bn (US$29.07m), representing a 104.3 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. Table-game sales reached nearly KRW34.23bn (US$26.38m), reflecting year-on-year growth of 100.9 per cent. Machine-game sales rose by 143.7 per cent to just above KRW3.51bn (US$2.70m).

In the January to May period, hotel sales amounted to KRW32.28bn (US$24.87m), down 32.7 per cent from last year.

See also: South Korea casino industry recovery to continue, analysts say