Jeju Dream Tower net casino sales up 62.8% in April

For the first four months, casino sales amounted to KRW26.31bn.

Jeju Dream Tower casino sales reached KRW9.96bn (US$7.4m) in April.

South Korea.- Lotte Tour Development, the operator of the Jeju Dream Tower resort and foreigner-only casino on Jeju Island, has reported April casino sales of KRW9.96bn (US$7.4m) at the venue. That’s a rise of 62.8 per cent when compared to the previous month and 368.6 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Table-game sales were up 68.2 per cent from the previous month and 413.8 per cent from a year ago to just above KRW9.08bn (US$6.74m). Machine-game sales stood at KRW873m (US$6.46m), up 22.2 per cent in month-on-month terms and 144.4-per cent year-on-year.

Hotel sales reached KRW6.75bn (US$5.03m), marking a 17.7 per cent increase from the previous month, but a 29.1 per cent decline compared to April 2022.

In the first four months of this year, casino sales amounted to KRW26.31bn (US$19.65m), representing a 82.6 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. Table-game sales reached nearly KRW23.54bn (US$17.56m), reflecting year-on-year growth of 75.7 per cent, and machine-game sales rose by 173.7 per cent to just above KRW2.77bn (US$2.08m).