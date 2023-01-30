IPI’s unfinished casino hotel hit by third theft of copper wire

Another theft has been reported at Imperial Pacific International’s unfinished building.

Northern Mariana Islands.- The Department of Public Safety-Direct Action Response Team has been called to a third reported theft of copper wire from Imperial Pacific International’s casino hotel construction site. Upon arrival on Friday (January 27), police made one arrest following a two-hour search after a security guard called 911.

According to Mariana’s Variety, police recovered stripped copper wire in a black bag. Previous incidents involved the theft of tools and copper wire in November and December 2022. IPI has previously stated that it has 17 security guards at the venue.

In November the company said it was looking for investors to help it reopen in casino in Saipan this year. The company previously reported having signed a memorandum of agreement with South Korea’s IH Group to secure funding but there has been no further news.