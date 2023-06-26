IPI vehicles to be seized to pay court order

USA Fanter Corporation sued IPI for failing to pay on a contract for labour and materials.

Northern Mariana Islands.- The US District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands has granted the U.S. Marshals Service the authority to seize vehicles owned by Imperial Pacific International (IPI). The seizure is to pay a court order in favour of USA Fanter Corp for failure to pay for labour and construction materials.

The court order states that IPI vehicles, including heavy equipment, have an estimated value of US$1m. However, the court acknowledges that the vehicles may have depreciated due to a lack of maintenance.

In a separate lawsuit, USA Fanter also won a defamation case against IPI, resulting in the federal court awarding them US$500,000 in damages. USA Fanter had sued the casino operator for publishing press releases in 2019 that accused the contractor of lying and inflating its fees.

Court approves US$21K commission for Clear Management in IPI auctions

Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona of the District Court for the NMI has granted a request for the payment of commissions to Clear Management Limited for selling Imperial Pacific International (IPI)’s gaming assets.

The order authorises and directs the disbursement of US$21,056.20 from the Law Offices of Michael A. White LLC Escrow Trust Account. This decision comes after the court’s approval of the receiver’s report and account of the fourth auction, which generated successful bids amounting to US$225,812.

White, representing the receiver, said a total of US$184,062 has been received from the auction, while one bidder, David Albanese, has not yet paid US$41,750 of his total purchases.

In addition to the auction proceeds, Clear Management also sold playing cards to Angel Playing Card (APC). APC made a deposit of US$26,500 based on an estimated quantity of playing cards. Once the final number was determined, APC paid an additional US$607.20.