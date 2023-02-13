USA Fanter seeks auction of IPI vehicles

USA Fanter Corporation sued IPI for failing to pay on a contract for labour and materials.

USA Fanter has asked the court to enforce a judgment against the casino operator.

Northern Mariana Islands.- USA Fanter Corp has requested the US District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands to authorise the auction of casino operator Imperial Pacific International‘s (IPI) vehicles to fulfil a $226,127 judgment in its favour. The November judgment stems from a breach of contract lawsuit.

USA Fantaer requested that the court order IPI to keep the vehicles’ registrations, insurance, and maintenance up to date and to store them securely in either the underground parking lot of the Imperial Pacific Resort and Casino or at IPI housing in Chinatown.

According to Saipan Tribune, attorney Colin Thompson, noted that IPI has not obtained an order staying execution on the judgment. He said: “The automatic stay operated only for 30 days from the date of the judgment expired on Dec. 30, 2022. Accordingly, USA Fanter requests that the writ of execution take effect and be served by the US Marshal as soon as practicable.”

The original lawsuit was filed by USA Fanter against IPI due to the latter’s failure to fulfil financial obligations on a construction staging lease agreement, for quarry products and heavy equipment rentals.