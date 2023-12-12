IPI sues CCC for alleged breach of casino licence agreement

Imperial Pacific International alleges that the Commonwealth Casino Commission imposed unlawful regulatory fees.

Northern Mariana Islands.- IPI has initiated legal action against the Commonwealth Casino Commission, alleging a breach of its casino licence agreement (CLA). The lawsuit, filed in federal court, accuses the CCC of unconstitutional impairment of contract and that due process clauses of the US Constitution have also been violated.

IPI seeks a declaration from the District Court for the NMI stating its exemption from the regulatory fee outlined in the CLA due to its terms predating the annual regulatory fee statute. The casino operator also wants an injunction against the enforcement of the regulatory fee and restitution for past payments. IPI urges the court to declare the regulatory fee statute as unconstitutional.

See also: Lawmaker urges Commonwealth Casino Commission board to step down

According to Mariana’s Variety, the company is requesting the court to order CCC to pay back all the regulatory fees that IPI has paid in the past.

Additionally, IPI is asking for a court order to direct the CCC to cancel any decisions against IPI that were made based on the annual regulatory fee statute. This includes imposing fees, interests, and penalties for not paying the annual regulatory fees, as well as suspending its license based on the annual regulatory fee statute.

See also: IPI proposes payment plan to regain suspended casino licence