IPI says its caught up with payment of employees

IPI has informed the Commonwealth Casino Commission that it’s now up to date with salary payments.

Northern Mariana Islands.- In its latest report to the Commonwealth Casino Commission (CCC), Imperial Pacific International stated that it has paid all wages owed to its employees. The company currently has 10 employees, including six security guards.

In August, some of the casino operator’s security staff stopped reporting for work due to payroll delays.

The CCC has asked for Imperial Pacific International to be declared not to have complied with a commission order. It says the operator now owes $25.3m. The motion was filed by Keisha Blaise, assistant attorney general, who said the casino operator had failed to comply with the Commonwealth Casino Commission Order 2021-002.

According to Mariana’s Variety, IPI has been “aggressively seeking investors to raise more capital, settle with creditors and CCC, and reopen as early as possible.” However, so far it has not been successful.

In May, the company reported it had signed a memorandum of agreement with South Korea’s IH Group to secure funding to help it reopen its casino in Garapan and pay some of its obligations, including payroll and outstanding payables to vendors. However, so far there has been no news regarding the agreement between the companies.