IPI motion to dismiss discrimination suit denied

Northern Mariana Islands.- The US District Court for the NMI has rejected casino operator IPI’s request for the dismissal of a lawsuit brought by three former workers. They demanded an unspecified amount of damages and a jury trial after accusing the company of discrimination.

Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona had previously dismissed the petition, however, the plaintiffs were given the opportunity to amend their complaint. Earlier this year, the Turkish workers filed a second complaint.

In an 18-page order issued on Monday (June 19), Manglona denied IPI’s motion, stating that the Turkish workers presented sufficient evidence to support their allegations of discrimination. The plaintiffs, Özcan Genç, Hasan Gökçe, and Süleyman Köş, claim through attorney Richard Miller that IPI committed discrimination based on their nationality.

According to the lawsuit, the company hired other construction workers, including Taiwanese workers under the H-2B visa programme, to work at the Garapan Palace Casino. The Taiwanese workers had the same or similar level of skills, qualifications and experience as the plaintiffs but were paid higher wages, in some cases nearly twice as much, the lawsuit alleges.

Court approves US$21K commission for Clear Management in IPI auctions

Meanwhile, Manglona has granted a request for the payment of commissions to Clear Management Limited for selling Imperial Pacific International (IPI)’s gaming assets.

The order authorises and directs the disbursement of US$21,056.20 from the Law Offices of Michael A. White LLC Escrow Trust Account. This decision comes after the court’s approval of the receiver’s report and account of the fourth auction, which generated successful bids amounting to US$225,812.