CNMI Court dismisses workers’ discrimination suit against IPI

Three former Turkish workers had accused the company of discrimination.

The company argued that the plaintiffs failed to state a plausible case.

Northern Mariana Islands.- Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona has dismissed a lawsuit brought by three former IPI workers who demanded an unspecified amount of damages and a jury trial after accusing the company of discrimination.

The Turkish plaintiffs, Özcan Genç, Hasan Gökçe, and Süleyman Köş, had claimed through attorney Richard Miller that IPI committed discrimination based on their nationality.

According to the lawsuit, the company hired other construction workers, including Taiwanese workers under the H-2B visa programme during the same period that it hired the plaintiffs to work at the Garapan Palace Casino. The Taiwanese workers had the same or similar level of skills, qualifications and experience as the plaintiffs in the types of jobs they performed but were paid much higher wages, in some cases nearly twice as much, the lawsuit alleged.

However, IPI pro hac vice counsel Daniel Weiner filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that the plaintiffs did not present a reasonable case.

Manglona ruled: “The court grants defendant’s motion to dismiss the complaint with leave for plaintiffs to amend the complaint, including to amend class definition. Court further grants plaintiff’s request for enlargement of time. Plaintiff’s amended complaint is due Monday, June 27, 2022.”

Imperial Pacific claims deal signed with IH Group

As previously reported by Focus Gaming News, IPI has said it has signed a memorandum of agreement with South Korea’s IH Group to secure funding to help it reopen its casino in Garapan, in the North Mariana Islands and pay some of its obligations, including payroll and outstanding payables to vendors.

Commonwealth Casino Commission member Mario Taitano says he had not heard anything about the deal.