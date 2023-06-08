Interpol warns of human trafficking cases linked to gaming industry

Cases of human trafficking linked to the gambling industry have increased.

Interpol has warned of a global trafficking crisis involving forced involvement in online gambling, crypto scams and investment fraud.

Singapore.- Interpol, the global policing organisation, has issued a warning about an escalating global trafficking crisis, highlighting cases in countries such as Cambodia, Singapore, Myanmar and the Philippines. It said the initial victims were primarily Chinese-speakers from China, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore but that there were now victims involved in South America, East Africa and Western Europe.

It said victims are typically coerced into participating in illicit activities such as online gambling, cryptocurrency investment scams and other fraud.

Interpol secretary general Jürgen Stock said: “Just about anyone in the world could fall victim to either the human trafficking or the online scams carried out through these criminal hubs. Much stronger international police cooperation is needed to stop this crime trend from spreading further.”

The Philippines has been a major focus of attention after authorities found more than 1,000 alleged human trafficking victims at a Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR)-licenced site. PAGCOR has since shut down the site and the entire Sun Valley Clark hub.

