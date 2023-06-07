Thailand cuts power to Myanmar casino towns

Gambling is illegal in Myanmar, but there are a number of casinos in the country.

Myanmar’s casino towns of Shwe Kokko and Lay Kay Kaw lost power.

Thailand.- In what is believed to be a move aimed at cracking down on alleged organised crime, a Thai state enterprise has cut off power to the towns of Shwe Kokko and Lay Kay Kaw in Myanmar. The two towns are known for their casinos.

Gambling is illegal in Myanmar, but there are a number of casinos operating in the country, mostly in border areas. They are often run by Chinese or Thai investors with collaboration from the Border Guard Force, an armed group associated with the region’s Karen ethnic minority. The casinos have faced accusations of involvement in human trafficking, drug trafficking, and internet scams.

Officials said the power supply from Thailand’s Provincial Electricity Authority to complexes in Myawaddy township had been terminated as the supply contract had expired and Myanmar’s government declined to renew it.

Although the cutoff took effect at midnight on Monday (June 5), the owners of the complexes had prepared for the situation and were reportedly continuing operations using generators.

Thai Interior minister Anupong Paochinda said Thailand is open to resuming power supply if Myanmar renews the contract. Myanmar’s military government has not publicly explained its stance on the matter.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Entertainment Group and MGM Resorts International are reportedly exploring opportunities to establish casino resorts in Thailand. A project to legalise casinos in Thailand was discussed last year.

